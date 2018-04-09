America is riding an economic wave. Low unemployment and strong growth tell a story of a country on the move, but prosperity is not universal. The gap between rich and poor is widening, and many are on the edge of being left behind.





Where have communities found success in expanding opportunity and what efforts have fallen short? What role can business play in increasing opportunity in Philadelphia and beyond? The Atlantic and the Shared Prosperity Partnership gathered policymakers, experts, and business and community leaders to explore the path to building a truly equitable society.